David Beckham's Daughter Harper Wishes You a Merry Christmas in American Sign Language

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

David Beckham is one proud father.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the 44-year-old former footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching video of his 8-year-old daughter wishing everyone a Merry Christmas in American Sign Language. 

In the video he shared his daughter can be heard wishing everyone a happy holiday and signing it as well. Harper says, "Merry Christmas, everyone. From H-A-R-P-E-R."

At the end of the video, David's lovely daughter can be seen bowing down while he proudly gushes, "so good!" 

"I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas ��♥️ #ASL," David wrote on Instagram. 

It's safe to say, Harper is growing up to be a beautiful and intelligent young lady. 

Aside from knowing ASL, word on the street is that Harper is also an amazing babysitter to none other than Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria's baby son, Santiago

Photos

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

The 44-year-old actress revealed that her bestie Victoria Beckham and her daughter have been extremely supportive since she welcomed her little bundle of joy in June 2018. 

"Victoria's an amazing mom," Eva told Metro UK. "She's probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things." 

"Her kids are older so she's already been through all the stages already," Eva continued. "Harper's in love with Santi so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter!"

David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 14. 

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ David Beckham , Harper Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Entertainment , Life/Style , Eva Longoria , Celebrities , Top News , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.