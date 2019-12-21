David Beckham is one proud father.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the 44-year-old former footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching video of his 8-year-old daughter wishing everyone a Merry Christmas in American Sign Language.

In the video he shared his daughter can be heard wishing everyone a happy holiday and signing it as well. Harper says, "Merry Christmas, everyone. From H-A-R-P-E-R."

At the end of the video, David's lovely daughter can be seen bowing down while he proudly gushes, "so good!"

"I mean come on this is ridiculously cute & Harper wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas ��♥️ #ASL," David wrote on Instagram.

It's safe to say, Harper is growing up to be a beautiful and intelligent young lady.

Aside from knowing ASL, word on the street is that Harper is also an amazing babysitter to none other than Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria's baby son, Santiago.