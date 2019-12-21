Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Break Up

It's over between Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson.

The 27-year-old pop star and 25-year-old model have split, a source confirmed to E! News on Saturday, a month after the two made their relationship Instagram official.

Fans had speculated there was trouble in paradise when the two recently deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts. According to multiple reports, Lovato later appeared to confirm the rumors in a private Instagram message to a fan, writing, "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

News of the split was made public days after photographer Angelo Kritikos shared intimate and artistic photos of Lovato and Wilson. On a shot of the two together, Wilson commented, "So fire." On a solo pic of the singer, he commented, "The most beautiful girl in this world."