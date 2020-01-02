See Beyoncé's Showstopping Golden Globes Looks Over the Years

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 3:00 AM
Beyoncé's talent onstage and on the carpet never ceases to amaze.
It's been over 20 years since the songstress made her first appearance at the Golden Globes and she continues to be invited back time and time again. Surprisingly her first few invites to the film and television awards were not even because of her acting career, which didn't begin until 2001. Her initial invites were largely due to her fame and the occasional role in made for TV films.
It wasn't until her showstopping role in Dreamgirls that the star received her first nomination. In 2006, she was named as one of the women up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Listen."
Then, just two years later, the actress would once again be up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Once in a Lifetime," which was inspired by the film Cadillac Records.
Now, the star's lyrical talents are being recognized for the third time for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King, which was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" for Cats and more.
To prepare yourself for her inevitable red carpet appearance, check out her looks from years prior!
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
This red long dress has us "Jumpin', Jumpin'" for joy.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
*Insert "Single Ladies" lyrics here*
Craig Barritt/WireImage
The singer proves that bridal chic isn't just for the wedding day, but for the red carpet too.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The only thing this angelic look is missing is a "Halo."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No caption needed.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If that look doesn't scream "Crazy in Love" we don't know what does.
Article continues below
Watch our Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a Globes preview. And don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?