Flashback: See Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and More Stars at 2010 Golden Globes

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 6:00 AM

Another decade is gone, but at least the '20s are starting off with award season. 

In honor of this great start to the year, it seems only fitting for one to take a look back at the Golden Globes a decade prior. After all, it was the year that Up in the AirNineAvatar and Inglourious Basterds were nominated. 

In the world of television, the biggest shows continued to reign supreme, as they would for years to come. That night, Glee took home the most awards for TV, with four Golden Globes total. But shows like 30 RockBig LoveDamagesDexterGeorgia O'KeefeGrey GardensInto the Storm and Mad Men weren't far behind with three awards each. In short, there was some tough competition.

If you haven't guessed it already, the amount of impressive shows and movies made for quite the star-studded guest list. Drew BarrymoreEmily BluntJohn Krasinskiand more stars all turned up to see if their project would take home the gold, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum made appearances too.

2020 Golden Globe Awards: Nominations List

To see who attended the event a decade ago, check out the gallery below!

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Courteney Cox & David Arquette

This chivalrous picture has us Scream-ing with delight.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

These two lovebirds are a pretty Big deal.

Sofia Vergara, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

No umbrella? No problem! The Modern Family star stunned in a beautiful navy blue gown. 

Glee Cast, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glee Cast

This is just one of the many award show photos the cast would take in the years to come. By the time the show came to an end in 2015, it would win over a dozen awards at the Globes and other shows.

Halle Berry, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Once again, the Catwoman star proves she's truly ageless.

Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Ferguson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver & Sarah Ferguson

Avatar star and the Duchess of York striked a pose together on the red carpet.

Christina Aguilera, Cher, Golden Globes 2010

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera & Cher

Two of the biggest musical talents united to create one daring duo. 

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Susan & Robert Downey Jr.

If that look doesn't say, "love you 3000," then we don't know what does.

Meryl Streep, Golden Globes 2010

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Not only was she nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, she was nominated twice in the same category, thus beating herself when she won for her role in Julie & Julia

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Golden Globes 2010

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

The couple proved they are one dynamic duo on the red carpet. 

Penelope Cruz, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

The Nine star doesn't let the weather rain on her parade.

Olivia Wilde, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

This actress turned director had everyone's heads turning in a shimmering black dress.

Jennifer Garner, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The actress makes a dazzling red carpet appearance in a stormy grey dress.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Both stars were up for awards at the show, with Emily getting a nod for her role as Queen Victoria in The Young Victoria.

Heidi Klum, Seal, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Heidi Klum & Seal

Heidi was a modern-day Cinderella in this blue dress as she posed with now-ex-husband Seal.

Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

Who would've thought that just eight years later, these two would call it quits?

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

We were "Obsessed" with the red carpet appearance from this A-list couple.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

These two stars used to make for one "Fergalicious" couple.

Mo'Nique, Nicole Kidman, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mo'Nique & Nicole Kidman

Now, this is one Precious moment to remember.

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy

Through thick and thin, these two always stick together.

Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler

Name a more charming duo. We'll wait.

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore & Justin Long

This dutiful boyfriend offered a helping hand to his award-nominated girlfriend.

January Jones, Matthew Weiner, Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mad Men Cast

After their win, the stars Hamm-ed it up for the cameras.

Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese & Leonardo Di Caprio

Scorsese was the man of the hour at the show after being presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures.

Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham, Mike Tyson, Bradley Cooper, Golden Globes 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hangover Cast

The plot of their movie likely made the award-winning crew pause before popping open the bubbly. 

Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Golden Globes 2010

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli

The now-separated couple made for one dashing pair on the red carpet.

Kristen Bell, Golden Globes 2010

George Pimentel /Getty Images

Kristen Bell

This showstopping ensemble takes us to The Good Place

Cameron Diaz, Best Looks, Golden Globes 2010

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz

Now this is old Hollywood glamour done right.

Kate Hudson, Red Carpet Wedding Gowns, Golden Globes 2010

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

It's no dramatization to say the star is vision in white.

Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Golden Globes 2010

Vince Bucci/NBCU Photo Bank

Matt Damon & Morgan Freeman

The two Invictus stars celebrated their nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in the best way possible. 

