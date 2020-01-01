Another decade is gone, but at least the '20s are starting off with award season.

In honor of this great start to the year, it seems only fitting for one to take a look back at the Golden Globes a decade prior. After all, it was the year that Up in the Air, Nine, Avatar and Inglourious Basterds were nominated.

In the world of television, the biggest shows continued to reign supreme, as they would for years to come. That night, Glee took home the most awards for TV, with four Golden Globes total. But shows like 30 Rock, Big Love, Damages, Dexter, Georgia O'Keefe, Grey Gardens, Into the Storm and Mad Men weren't far behind with three awards each. In short, there was some tough competition.

If you haven't guessed it already, the amount of impressive shows and movies made for quite the star-studded guest list. Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinskiand more stars all turned up to see if their project would take home the gold, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum made appearances too.