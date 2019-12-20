Instagram
She's had enough.
Over the years, many celebrities have used their platform to speak about the aggressive tactics used by the paparazzi in order to get the perfect photograph. Actress Hilary Duff spoke out on social media to personally condemn three men who were pestering her while she was attempting to run errands with her kids Luca Comrie and Banks Koma in tow.
"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," she shared on her Instagram stories. "Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to." Hilary was clearly less than pleased to have her quiet day out interrupted by men who were filming her every move.
"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," she shared before turning the camera on her upset son and asking his opinion of the matter. "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it."
While it wasn't her ideal scenario, from the looks of the content she posted later, she luckily didn't let the situation completely ruin her day out with the kids. She posted content of her daughter dancing and her son getting his hair professionally done. Leave it to Hilary to make the best of a bad situation.
Celebrities have always had a long, sorted history with the paps. In April, Scarlett Johansson had to seek police help after a paparazzi incident following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I felt it was my duty as a concerned citizen who was being pursued dangerously and stalked to go to the local precinct and seek guidance there. I would encourage others in a similar situation to go to the police," she shared in a statement with E! News. "Women across the US are stalked, harassed and frightened and a universal law to address stalking must be at the forefront of law enforcement conversations. Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it's just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana."
It's time to make a change.
