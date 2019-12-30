by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 6:00 AM
Did anybody rise and shine better this decade than Kylie Jenner?
It's crazy to think that, just ten years ago, we really only knew Kylie as the youngest sister in the Kardashian family from her brief appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Now, the reality star is entering 2020 as a mom, successful business owner and billionaire.
There were plenty of moments that were significant for the entrepreneur in the past decade, such as giving birth to Stormi Webster last year after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.
In 2015, Kylie also set the stage for what would become her empire when she launched Kylie Cosmetics, a company that is now valued at $1.2 billion.
Her company's success gave Kylie a new title, too, when in February of this year, Forbes named the makeup mogul the world's youngest self-made billionaire.
The best part of it all is that Kylie has invited her fans into her world, giving us tours of her pink-toned Kylie Cosmetics building and launching a thousand memes when she sang "Riiise and shine" to her daughter.
The past decade hasn't been without it's lows, though.
After all, the Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompsonand Jordyn Woods drama ended up breaking up the long-time friendship between Kylie and Woods.
However, we are looking forward to seeing what 2020 and beyond has to bring!
Take a look at Kylie's best moments of the decade below!
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty
Kylie Jenner started out the decade as a teenager and is ending it as arguably the most financially successful sister in an already successful family.
The star launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and, just a few years later, the company's valuation clocks in at over a billion dollars. In fact, the makeup mogul just sold a majority stake in her cosmetics line for a whopping $600 million.
That kind of cash flow gave Kylie the title earlier this year as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, an accomplishment she got recognized for on the cover of Forbes magazine.
As if that wasn't already impressive enough, the reality star also had her own show on E! this decade, with Life of Kylie premiering in 2017 for a season that peeked inside the celebrity's personal and business life.
E!
Kylie has brought us some of the past decade's most memorable viral moments that keep on giving.
In 2016, Kris Jenner gifted Kylie a baby pig...or should we say chicken? At least, that's what Kylie thought when she famously squealed, "Is that a chicken?" The moment instantly went down in pop culture history and we're still sending GIFs to this day of her misidentification of the little piglet.
Earlier this year, Kylie also had the Internet abuzz when she gave a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, including a peek inside Stormi Webster's nursery. When she hit on the lights, she sang out, "Riiise and shine," and the moment immediately went viral with fans creating tribute videos recreating the moment.
Getty Images; Instagram; Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
Kylie proved over and over this decade that she is a style star with some of the decade's hottest looks.
Who could forget when she and sister Kendall Jenner hit the pink carpet together at the Met Gala? The duo fully embraced 2019's camp theme, with Kylie serving looks in a custom-made lavendar Versace dress adorned with feathers.
She also was best dressed (other than the bride, of course!) at Hailey Bieber's wedding in a metallic gold dress that turned heads. The reality star also channeled her inner Barbie last year in a silky pink dress to celebrate her 21st birthday.
We can't wait to see what looks Kylie will rock in 2020, too!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The star had a decade full of romance, with rumored flings like Cody Simpson and Jaden Smith kicking off the decade.
Later in the decade, the two biggest beaus we saw the celebrity date included Tyga, who dated Kylie on-again, off-again for two years.
Then, in 2017, Kylie started dating Travis Scott. Though the two decided to take some time apart just a few months ago, they continue to raise their daughter, Stormi Webster, together. They even coordinated surprising the 1-year-old this Christmas with a visit from Poppy, her favorite Trolls movie character!
E!
While the decade was full of highs for Kylie, there were also some lows, most notably the very public fallout with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.
Earlier this year, there was a media frenzy around Woods allegedly kissing Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, at a party. And while most of the focus was on Khloe and Thompson, who ended up splitting, Kylie's friendship with Woods was also thrown into chaos.
On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we saw Kylie struggle with both how her family was acting towards Woods in public and her own decisions on if the friendship was over. Ultimately, after plenty of tears, the reality star called it quits, leaving that friendship in this decade.
One of the biggest highlights of Kylie's decade had to be the birth of her first child, Stormi.
Kylie shocked everyone when, in early 2018, she welcomed her daughter into the world after successfully dodging the press. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sister Kim Kardashian even joked that Kylie's pregnancy was, "The best kept secret of our generation."
Now, the new mommy loves to spend time with her daughter as much as she can, from getting her a two-story playhouse this Christmas or getting some quality time in at her Kylie Cosmetics office, where she has a nursery for her little one.
AKM-GSI/Backgrid; Instagram; Getty Images
Kylie had plenty of transformations this decade, such as going from a teenager to an adult, but a few of her fashion and beauty transformations were truly unforgettable.
For example, we remember when Kylie was suddenly rocking blue, then green, then super blonde hair, and couldn't figure out how she was switching up styles so frequently until the star showed off her wig collection on the (now defunct) Kylie app. Her dramatic hairstyle colors inspired us to hit the salon to change up our tresses, too.
Kylie also famously got her lips filled, which she credited to feeling insecure about them, giving her a new, signature pout that made her lip kits all the more desirable when they launched.
