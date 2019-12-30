Did anybody rise and shine better this decade than Kylie Jenner?

It's crazy to think that, just ten years ago, we really only knew Kylie as the youngest sister in the Kardashian family from her brief appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Now, the reality star is entering 2020 as a mom, successful business owner and billionaire.

There were plenty of moments that were significant for the entrepreneur in the past decade, such as giving birth to Stormi Webster last year after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

In 2015, Kylie also set the stage for what would become her empire when she launched Kylie Cosmetics, a company that is now valued at $1.2 billion.

Her company's success gave Kylie a new title, too, when in February of this year, Forbes named the makeup mogul the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

The best part of it all is that Kylie has invited her fans into her world, giving us tours of her pink-toned Kylie Cosmetics building and launching a thousand memes when she sang "Riiise and shine" to her daughter.