Take a Bow Like Katy Perry & Madelaine Petsch

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 6:15 AM
Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewartare joined by The Code of Style's fashion editor Réine Godard on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: bows! Equal parts pretty and equal parts romantic, the bow trend has been making its way to runways and the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)
A-listers have stepped out, strutted their stuff and wrapped themselves up in beautiful bows this season. "I love this dress and this entire look," Stewart raved on Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's colorful Moschino frock." I think it's fashionable. I think it looks like an art piece. I'm very into the bow on the front. I think it works!"
And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked dainty blouses, beaded loafers, satin jumpsuits, velvet clutches and show stopping midi dresses all tied up in extravagant bows—from fan favorite brands H&M, Anthropologie, Revolve, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and more—so you can knot a bow around your neck or pin one in your hair and hit the town in style.
Here are 18 of our favorites below.
Make a statement with this halter-cut polka dot mini frock with a decorated gigantic bow along the collar.
This wow-factor jumpsuit is perfect for dressing up or down featuring a rust hammered satin material with balloon sleeves and a wide-leg fit.
With a subtle block heel and an ever-so-pointed toe, this festive pair carries any ensemble from day to night. Also available in black.
This dreamy and creamy lippy will pop any look and what's not to love about a bow lipstick case.
Take a walk on the wild side with this pussy bow blouse in zebra print.
Channel your inner romantic with this satin pink shift dress with elegant pussy bow.
Fun meets flirty in this daring black blouse with chiffon and bows all over!
All of your phone calls just got an upgrade thanks to this pretty-in-pink smartphone case with black bow detail.
Step up your glam for party season with this soft clutch of shimmering velvet wrapped with a lavish bow covered with sparkly seed beading. Also available in coral.
Try out a new hairstyle with this 8 piece chain and bow bobby pin set that's sure to top off any look this season!
Channel your inner disco babe with this '70s inspired metallic halter top with a futuristic bow detail on the collar.
Make your hair the focal point with this hunter green hair bow that'll complete your street style swag.
Gift yourself a charming OOTD in this shiny organza shirt with an extravagant bow collar.
A slingback with comfort technology exudes classic feminine glamour with a pointy toe, kitten heel and pert bow with gleaming logo hardware.
Get a bit mischievous with your signal-sending in this pettably plush velvet maxi patterned in protectively fierce tigress stripes.
This pointy-toe pump makes the look with its glistening pavé block heel and elaborate jewel-encrusted bow.
A knit plaid dress with a spread collar and bow detail? Yes please.
Bow detailed straps and pleat details elevate this fit and flare dress.
