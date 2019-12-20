Ho, ho, ho, it's Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex dressed up as Santa, or Father Christmas as they say in his native England, for a very special cause: He donned the costume in a holiday message for , a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. Harry is a former British Army Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan.

The video was screened at the group's recent Christmas event.

"Ho, ho, ho!" Harry says. "I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it. Having met some of you a few years ago...I know how incredibly strong you are. So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're gonna have a fantastic Christmas as well."