Romeo Beckham Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Mia Regan

Stop right now! Victoria Beckham's son might have a girlfriend.

On Thursday, Romeo Beckham, 17, sparked romance rumors with model Mia Regan following their recent trip to Paris. Taking to Instagram to post highlights from their fun Parisian getaway, Romeo wrote, "Amazing time in Paris @mimimoocher." From the looks of it, the rumored couple made sure to visit all of the sites, including the Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower.

While Mia didn't give the second eldest Beckham child a shout-out on her Instagram, she did, however, post a snap from the trip. Posing in front of the Arc de Triomphe and showing off her ‘90s-inspired outfit, she captioned her pic, "@ da Arc."

This isn't the first time that they've appeared on each other 'Grams. Back in September, the young model wished Romeo a happy birthday with a sweet post. "Haps smiley bday Romo," she wrote, posting a picture of the 17-year-old flashing her a smile.