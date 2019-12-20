It's Anny's birthday and the 90 Day Fiancé star has one request: Go to a strip club.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Robert and Anny are getting ready to celebrate her day. Robert's been up since 5 a.m., but he plans to rally. "It's Anny's birthday, so I'm going to go out with her, have some fun, and hopefully I just don't fall asleep," he says.

Robert wants to take Anny to a bar in downtown Orlando, but she has other plans.

"I want to go something nice like dancing place, strip club," Anny says. "I want to go to the strip club."

Robert is confused. Why does she want to go to a strip club? "Like, see how is the strip club here in America," Anny tells him.