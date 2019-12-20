Ariana Grande Is Trying to Hook Her BFF Up With A$AP Rocky

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 11:51 AM
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
Did someone call for a wingwoman?!
Ariana Grande is a talented musician, actress and apparently a great matchmaker when it comes to her friends. The "Thank u, next" singer took to Twitter to try and help her friend Courtney score a date with rapper A$AP Rocky. After news of a sex tape leak hit the internet, A$AP Rocky took to his Twitter to hilariously react to the news on behalf of his penis, and Ariana's response was perfect.
"My friend Courtney said it looked just fine!" Ariana wrote. Took make matters even better, she then tagged the friend in her status. Talk about working your magic! When you're a beloved celebrity, sometimes you've got to use your power and influence to help your loved ones. But Ariana didn't stop there.
She then doubled down on the hilarious tweet with another quick shoutout to her bestie. "Merry Christmas Courtney," she wrote.
Twitter went crazy for Ari's hilarious assist, and YouTube star James Charles confirmed what was on everyone's minds. "the best wingwoman in the world," he shared in a tweet. We can't disagree! Ariana is no stranger to getting the internet going with her hilarious tweets and social commentary.
In October, the queen of Twitter once again rallied the internet with her hilarious reaction to Kylie Jenner's viral "Rise and Shine" moment. She posted a clip of herself singing and then asked Kylie via Instagram stories if she could sample it. Clearly, Ari is all about women supporting women.
If anyone is looking for a date for New Year's eve, Ariana might be here to help!
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?