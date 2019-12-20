Ariana Grande Is Trying to Hook Her BFF Up With A$AP Rocky

Did someone call for a wingwoman?!

Ariana Grande is a talented musician, actress and apparently a great matchmaker when it comes to her friends. The "Thank u, next" singer took to Twitter to try and help her friend Courtney score a date with rapper A$AP Rocky. After news of a sex tape leak hit the internet, A$AP Rocky took to his Twitter to hilariously react to the news on behalf of his penis, and Ariana's response was perfect.

"My friend Courtney said it looked just fine!" Ariana wrote. Took make matters even better, she then tagged the friend in her status. Talk about working your magic! When you're a beloved celebrity, sometimes you've got to use your power and influence to help your loved ones. But Ariana didn't stop there.

She then doubled down on the hilarious tweet with another quick shoutout to her bestie. "Merry Christmas Courtney," she wrote.