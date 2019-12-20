Ryan Reynolds' Christmas Sweater Returns for a Great Cause

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 10:59 AM

It's back!

Ryan Reynolds has brought back his 2018 Christmas sweater, which he wore as the subject of a holiday prank by Jack Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, for a great cause. 

The actor wears the colorful piece in an fundraising ad for the SickKids Foundation, and it also makes an appearance in an animated promotional video for the non-profit group. The red and green sweater, which features a big gold bow on the front, is touted as a "fun holiday sweater." 

The group said that Reynolds has pledged to match all donations made by to the foundation by December 24 at midnight, up to an amount of $100,000.

Meanwhile, Jackman recently reunited with Reynolds, his longtime online nemesis, and wore the sweater himself.

"I can't believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too," the Wolverine star tweeted on Friday, alongside a photo of the two actors.

"I don't recall mentioning underwear," Reynolds replied.

Jake Gyllenhaal Has Nothing to Say to Ex-BFF Ryan Reynolds

The SickKids Foundation was established as the fundraising arm of the Hospital for Sick Children, located in Reynolds' native Canada, in 1972. 

The group has invested over $140 million in child health research, learning and care.

