Ryan Reynolds' Christmas Sweater Returns for a Great Cause

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 10:59 AM
It's back!
Ryan Reynolds has brought back his 2018 Christmas sweater, which he wore as the subject of a holiday prank by Jack Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, for a great cause.
The actor wears the colorful piece in an fundraising ad for the SickKids Foundation, and it also makes an appearance in an animated promotional video for the non-profit group. The red and green sweater, which features a big gold bow on the front, is touted as a "fun holiday sweater."
The group said that Reynolds has pledged to match all donations made by to the foundation by December 24 at midnight, up to an amount of $100,000.
Meanwhile, Jackman recently reunited with Reynolds, his longtime online nemesis, and wore the sweater himself.
"I can't believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too," the Wolverine star tweeted on Friday, alongside a photo of the two actors.
"I don't recall mentioning underwear," Reynolds replied.
The SickKids Foundation was established as the fundraising arm of the Hospital for Sick Children, located in Reynolds' native Canada, in 1972.
The group has invested over $140 million in child health research, learning and care.
