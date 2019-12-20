Olivia Colman is going from royal drama to true crime. The Oscar-winner for The Favourite, who is currently starring as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, has lined up her next role with HBO and Sky's Landscapers.

According to Variety, Colman will star as Susan Edwards in the series based on true events. The show will explore the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards, who has not been cast. Susan and Christopher were convicted of killing Susan's parents and burying them in the backyard of their home in Mansfield in the 1990s. The murders were undiscovered for more than a decade, kept hidden with ruses and forgeries, according to the BBC.

Oscar winner Alexander Payne is set to direct with Ed Sinclair writing. Husband and wife pair Sinclair and Colman are executive producers with Jean Featherstone and Chris Fry.