Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Mob Wives alum Drita D'Avanzo and her husband Lee D'Avanzo were arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found weapons and drugs during a raid on their home in Staten Island, New York.

Drita, 43, and Lee, 50, have not commented. They were arraigned on Friday and released on bail of $15,000. Lee was also remanded into custody on a fugitive warrant stemming from a separate case in New Jersey, a spokesperson for the Staten Island District Attorney's Office told E! News. The two are due in court at the end of January.

The weapons and drugs that were recovered included two loaded firearms, marijuana, 120 hydrocodone/ acetaminophen pills and 22 Xanax pills, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News.

The D'Avanzos were charged with seven felonies in total, six misdemeanors and three violations, including criminal possession of a criminal substance, possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana greater than 16 ounces and greater than 8 ounces, two criminal counts of possession of narcotics, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17—because pot was found in areas accessible to the couple's 12-year-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint obtained by E! News.

The raid happened after the NYPD received community tips and concerns about activities at the home, The Staten Island Advance reported.