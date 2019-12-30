by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 5:00 AM
It's still the most wonderful time of the year! To wrap up the 2019 holiday season and celebrate the launch of 2020, E! is gifting audiences with a pop cultural present for the ages.
Starting today, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., the network kicks off a comprehensive TV and movie marathon comprised of every Sex and the City episode ever released. Fans of the iconic and long-running HBO series know that's a lot of content—almost 100 glorious installations of half-hour dramedy goodness—which is why E! will dedicate its subsequent 48 hours of programming exclusively to Carrie Bradshaw and her friends' timeless Big Apple adventures.
The marathon commences with an airing of 2008's first Sex and the City film, which feels appropriate in light of New Year's Eve and that emotional BFF scene wherein Sarah Jessica Parker's character combats the elements to keep Miranda Hobbs company just before midnight.
And no need to switch channels after that! Once the credits have rolled, E!'s SATC marathon continues with the show's 1998 pilot followed by every episode that aired during its six-season run.
Interested in a SATC memory refresher to prepare for the evening ahead? Revisit dozens of the series' most memorable moments by checking out the video above and photo gallery below!
Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) asks Mr. Big (Chris Noth) if he's ever been in love. He responds with the now classic line: "absof--kinglutely."
Carrie is mortified when she farts while in bed with Big.
The girls attend a tantric sex workshop, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is the victim of friendly fire...to the face.
Carrie talks to Big outside his engagement party and, in an homage to The Way We Were," tells him: "Your girl is lovely, Hubbell."
Miranda's housekeeper Magda (Lynn Cohen) replaces her vibrator with a statue of the Virgin Mary.
Samantha (Kim Cattrall) dates a guy with "the funkiest-tasting spunk."
Carrie tells Aidan (John Corbett) about her affair with Big and they break up at Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) wedding. In tears, Carrie goes back to her friends for wedding pictures, who still love her despite her weaknesses.
Carrie finds out the man she's been sleeping with while visiting Los Angeles is not an agent like he said, but a personal assistant. Carrie Fisher is the one who outs Keith (Vince Vaughn) when she comes home early while he is house-sitting.
Carrie crashes Natasha's (Bridget Moynahan) lunch to apologize for sleeping with Big and breaking up their marriage.
Carrie falls on the runway and becomes "fashion roadkill" when Heidi Klum steps over her.
When Carrie sees Miranda walking down the aisle at her mother's funeral, alone and near hysterics, she quickly leaves her seat to help her friend the rest of the way out of the church.
Aidan proposes to Carrie in the streets of New York while going on a late-night walk with Pete.
Carrie and Aidan get into a fight over space issues after he moves into her apartment.
Carrie and Aidan break up for the second time after she realizes she isn't ready to marry him.
Charlotte runs into Harry (Evan Handler), who broke up with her weeks before, at a single's event at the synagogue. After she confesses how much she misses him, Harry gets down on one knee to propose.
Berger (Ron Livingston) breaks up with Carrie using a Post-It note.
Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) blurts out that she loves Steve (David Eigenberg) while they're in the laundry room preparing Brady's birthday cake.
Miranda marries Steve in her nontraditional dream wedding.
Miranda puts her wedding celebration on hold in order to hear about Samantha's cancer diagnosis.
Smith (Jason Lewis) shaves his head in solidarity with Samantha after she loses her hair due to her chemotherapy.
Carrie tells Big off outside of her apartment before she leaves for Paris.
When Big asks the ladies ("the loves of her life") if he should go after Carrie in Paris, Miranda, always wary of Big, is the one to tell him: "Go get our girl."
Carrie tells the Aleksandr (Mikhail Baryshnikov) who she is before leaving him in the Paris hotel room: "I am someone who is looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love."
To stop Big from punching Aleksandr, Carrie trips him in the hotel hallway. They both fall to the ground and burst out laughing.
Big calls Carrie to tell her he is moving back to New York, and we finally see what his real name is: John.
Relive these moments and many more starting tonight, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., on E!
