Being nominated for major awards is nice, but have you ever been asked to perform at the most-watched sporting event in the United States?

In September, it was announced that Jennifer Lopezwill co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami with Shakira this February.

"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview excerpt that aired on Friday. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."

Speaking of Oscars, many fans hope she will score a nomination for her recent performance in the stripper comedy film Hustlers, which has already earned her her first Golden Globe nod in more than 20 years.