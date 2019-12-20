Put on your yarmulke because there's a new Hanukkah Song!

On Thursday, James Corden gave the world a new Hanukkah anthem on The Late Late Show with the help of stars Zach Braff, Charlie Puth, Josh Peck and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Forming the supergroup Boyz II Menorah, they debuted the festive music video for their song "A Week and a Day."

Paying homage to ‘90s boybands and the Jewish festival of lights, the group donned matching white outfits as they celebrated the eight days of Hanukkah.

"Got a week and a day of love this Hanukkah, girl," Josh began. The Drake and Josh alum was followed by Christopher, who sang, "Got a week and a day to show you how much I care."

Picking up where the Superbad star left off, Charlie continued the jam with, "Got a week and a day of presents for a girl that shines brighter than any menorah." Then, it was time for Zach to show off his singing chops: "When you light the candles, baby, I wanna be there."