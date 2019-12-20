Kate McKinnon Peed in Front of Jennifer Lopez and It Was "Awful"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 6:23 AM
Kate McKinnon has seen a lot of celebrities host Saturday Night Live, but she'll never forget Jennifer Lopez's appearance on the show earlier this month.
The 35-year-old SNL star recalled the awkward bathroom incident she had with the 50-year-old actress and singer during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
It all started when McKinnon decided to use the bathroom before heading to the show's host dinner. But when she entered the communal bathroom, she found Lopez touching up her makeup.
"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, how are ya?'" she told Jimmy Fallon. "I went into a stall and sat down and I was like, 'Oh my God, no! Now, I have to pee in front of Jennifer Lopez. This is awful.'"
Not wanting Lopez to hear her pee, McKinnon decided to "wait it out."
"And then, like, three minutes went by, and I still hadn't made a sound," she said. "And there we were: stand-off."
Because there was nobody else in the bathroom, McKinnon decided to text her fellow cast member Aidy Bryant and ask her to "come here and pee with me in front of Jennifer Lopez." However, Bryant declined.
"She was like, 'You're on your own,'" McKinnon recalled.
After five minutes had gone by, McKinnon couldn't wait any longer.
"The sound of your own pee in a room alone with Jennifer Lopez is like goats being slaughtered....You don't forget. It's pretty bad," she said.
In addition to telling this story, McKinnon talked about her new movie Bombshell and played a game with Fallon in which they both did dramatic readings.
Watch the videos to see her interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
