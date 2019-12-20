Not in the holiday spirit yet? This will definitely help.

On Friday, Mariah Carey gave fans the ultimate holiday present with a new music video for her hit song "All I want for Christmas Is You." Honoring its milestone 25th anniversary with a revamped Make My Wish Come True Edition, the Grammy winner paid homage to the 1994 original track, while also adding some fun and festive surprises—including an adorable cameo by her 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

This time around, Mariah plays a department store mannequin that comes to life to spread holiday cheer. Dressed in a Santa-inspired red jumpsuit, she and her holiday pals take one lucky child on the Christmas adventure of a lifetime, starting with a visit to a magical snow-covered village. And just like us, the little girl adorably can't keep her chill as she witnesses Mariah perform the iconic song's first verse and the joyous Christmas fanfare.

Joined by an army of nutcrackers, Mimi undergoes a quick costume change to match their uniforms. But, in true Mariah fashion, her version is a lot more stylish.