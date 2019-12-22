15 Sexy New Year's Eve Dresses Under $50

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 6:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It seems that every year when we turn our calendars to December, that the last month always zips by! After family and friends time spent during Santa's big night, our minds gravitate towards New Year's Eve, and more importantly: what we're going to wear! With a new decade on the horizon, rather than rewearing your go-to LBD or crushed velvet, upgrade for 2020 with a new party frock.
From sequins maxi gowns and puff-sleeved beauties to life-of-the-party animal print minis and ruched statement pieces in champagne, we've handpicked entrance-ready NYE dresses—from fan favorite brands H&M, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and more—so you can be a showstopper before the ball drops. The best part? They are all under $50! Our personal favorite? This metallic mini with chiffon balloon sleeves.
Get that drapey look with this high-collared wide cut party frock with balloon sleeves and sequins.
Make a statement with this puff-sleeved velour dress in this gorgeous pink hue. Also available in black.
For legendary entrances. This dress features a relaxed, maxi silhouette, high neck, key hole cut-out at front, sequin detailing throughout, slit at side, and button closure at back.
Give them something unexpected with this bright and bold mustard velvet party dress. Also available in cranberry and black.
You'll be clinking glasses of bubbly with this loud wide-cut sequins dress in emerald green.
Get heads turning with this dreamy maxi dress doll. Featuring a black slinky textured material with a one-shoulder design and frill hem.
Paws for thought. This dress comes in satin and features a relaxed, midi silhouette, criss cross back, and dalmatian print throughout.
Not everything's black and white. This dress comes in satin and features a relaxed, mini silhouette, wrap design, tie closure at side, V-neckline, zebra print throughout, puff sleeves, and ruffle hem.
Don't start a conversation at the party, BE the conversation with this wide-cut sequins dress in silver.
Be a vision in satin with this dreamy midi dress. Featuring a champagne satin material with a ruched side and high split. Also available in black.
Channel your inner festive spirit with this rainbow sequins shift dress!
Make a show-stopping statement in this satin dress featuring an ecru satin material with a cowl neckline, a draped design and a figure-hugging fit.
Switch up your black dress collection with this bodycon dress featuring a black iridescent metallic material with ruched detailing.
Killer look in progress. This energetic frock features a square neckline, maxi, fitted silhouette, wide straps, and slit at front.
Channel your inner groovy babe with this '70s inspired sequin midi dress.
Don't forget these must-have hair accessories!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?