With just a few effortless tweaks to your home's aesthetic, holiday decorating really can be a breeze. Just ask Bobby Berk!
E! News caught up with the Queer Eye star and interior design guru for insight into how he gets his pad into tip-top shape for the festive season, and surprisingly enough... it's totally doable. The A.R.T. Furniture designer says he prefers to keep his Christmas decor on the minimal side, opting to "but bring in texture and color through organic greenery and branches."
Bobby adds, "Most of my holiday decor comes from flowers, greenery and foliage which I do in just a few small areas in the house like the surface of a credenza or on our dining table. I love to bring those evergreen moments into my decor, which give the feeling of the holidays without going totally over the top and decking the halls."
After the ambience is set, Bobby sets his sights on curating the perfect menu for his nearest and dearest who come over to celebrate. As he describes, "I have loved being in the kitchen way more this year, however, when I celebrate the holidays and host, meals can be stressful."
Bobby's go-to fix? A Charcuterie board.
"I love arranging berries, dips, nuts, cheese upon cheeses and an assortment of crackers and meats on a pretty marble or wood serving board. I often refer to it as a 'grazing' board, so people can mingle and be casual yet elevated," he explains, remarking on the importance of including rosemary or eucalyptus as a creative garnish.
Bobby told us he's also looking forward to spending time with husband, Dewey Do. The star acknowledges that with such bustling professional lives, it's rare that their schedules align. Luckily, this year's holiday season promises to be extra special for the longtime couple.
"We've always loved traveling together over the holidays. Last year we packed up and spent the holidays in New Zealand and this year we are headed to Southeast Asia just after the new year," he reveals. "It's a time for us to get out of the city, explore somewhere new together and make memories in a totally different place every year. No matter where we are we make it our own little 'holiday.'"
And isn't that what this time of year is all about?
