Why J.K. Rowling Is Facing Accusations of Transphobia

J.K. Rowlingis facing major criticism after making inflammatory comments about sexual identity.

It all started when the famed author came to the defense of researcher Maya Forstater, a woman whose employment contract was not renewed at a thinktank due to her "offensive and exclusionary" comments on transgender individuals. On Twitter, Rowling criticized an employment judge's decision to rule in favor of Forstater's former employer. "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill," Rowling tweeted.

It didn't take long for people to start calling the Brit a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist).

Others, like Jameela Jamil, took it as an opportunity to try and educate Rowling on how harmful her comments can be. Jamil responded to Rowling's tweet, "Please follow more trans people, please read about their experiences in this world and know you are contributing to their erasure, abuse and suffering by supporting those who deny their identity/existence. Please wield your immense power to protect those most at risk."