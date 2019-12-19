Read Kevin Jonas' Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas is such a lovebug!

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers rocker gave his wife Danielle Jonas a sweet shout-out on their 10th wedding anniversary. Posting several adorable pictures from their 2009 nuptials, the father of two couldn't help but gush over his longtime love in his touching tribute.

"It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married," the Grammy-nominated star's post began. "As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met may 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th. I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life."



He continued, "I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani."