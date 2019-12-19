Disney+/Raymond Liu
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 12:00 PM
Disney+/Raymond Liu
If the sight of adorable dogs is your thing, you've come to the right place. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere episode of the Disney+ show Pick of the Litter. Warning, you might get emotional meeting little Pacino below.
Pick of the Litter, a new series based on the documentary of the same name, follows six pups, their trainers and their human companions. The six dogs, Pac, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara and Tartan, are on a journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Pacino is in the spotlight in the clip below, along with his raiser Kiel. "As soon as he has his vest and stuff on, he's totally in working mode. If we're walking and somebody goes to pet him or something, he'll ignore him," Kiel says in the preview. In fact, Pacino even moves away from the pets! A good service dog.
Kiel and Pacino have been together for more than a year, and Kiel says they've built quite a strong bond. Kiel is a transgender and gay teen from a small town. "There's not very many people like me here. It's kind of like an emotional support dog. I know he's there for me, so it's helpful to have him with me," Kiel says.
When viewers meet Pacino, he's is on the eve of his final evaluation before advancing to formal Guide Dog training.
Check out the full clip above. Pick of the Litter premieres Friday, Dec. 20 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Friday. Season one is six episodes.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?