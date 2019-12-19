EXCLUSIVE!

Meet Pick of the Litter's Pacino, His Human Kiel and Their Emotional Bond

Pick of the Litter

Disney+/Raymond Liu

If the sight of adorable dogs is your thing, you've come to the right place. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere episode of the Disney+ show Pick of the Litter. Warning, you might get emotional meeting little Pacino below.

Pick of the Litter, a new series based on the documentary of the same name, follows six pups, their trainers and their human companions. The six dogs, Pac, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara and Tartan, are on a journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Pacino is in the spotlight in the clip below, along with his raiser Kiel. "As soon as he has his vest and stuff on, he's totally in working mode. If we're walking and somebody goes to pet him or something, he'll ignore him," Kiel says in the preview. In fact, Pacino even moves away from the pets! A good service dog.

Photos

Your Guide to Disney+'s Content

Kiel and Pacino have been together for more than a year, and Kiel says they've built quite a strong bond. Kiel is a transgender and gay teen from a small town. "There's not very many people like me here. It's kind of like an emotional support dog. I know he's there for me, so it's helpful to have him with me," Kiel says.

When viewers meet Pacino, he's is on the eve of his final evaluation before advancing to formal Guide Dog training.

Check out the full clip above. Pick of the Litter premieres Friday, Dec. 20 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Friday. Season one is six episodes.

