Kelly Ripaand Mark Consueloshave a singer in the family!
On Thursday, Lola Consuelos, 18, showed off her singing chops via Instagram with a sultry rendition of Labrinth's "Jealous." In the black and white video, Kelly and Mark's middle child can be heard singing the first verse and the chorus of the emotional track, marking her musical debut on social media.
"I'm jealous of the rain / That falls upon your skin / It's closer than my hands have been," Lola sings. "I'm jealous of the rain / I'm jealous of the wind / That ripples through your clothes / It's closer than your shadow / Oh, I'm jealous of the wind."
She continues, "'Cause I wished you the best of / All this world could give / And I told you when you left me / There's nothing to forgive / But I always thought you'd come back, tell me all you found was / Heartbreak and misery / It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way / You're happy without me."
Lola's family couldn't help but gush over her voice in the comments. Kelly praised her daughter's skills, writing, "You are gifted." Mark left the teenager a row of red heart emojis, while her younger brother Joaquin, 16, commented, "Wow!!! The best voice I've ever heard."
Also singing her praises in the comments section was Andy Cohen, who wrote, "BEAUTIFUL!" Her dad's Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes chimed in, writing, "GIRL."
Rising music career aside, 2019 has been a busy year for Lola. In August, she embarked on her first semester of college at New York University, which is where her older brother Michael, 22, is currently studying as well.
She is enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and is expected to graduate in 2023. Hopefully, we'll be getting more Instagram covers from her next semester.
After dropping her daughter off at school, Kelly took to Instagram to document the moment. Sharing a picture of her giving Lola a kiss before parting ways, she wrote, "The nest is getting roomy........" The Live with Kelly and Ryan host got sentimental days before with a sweet throwback picture of the two when she was just a baby.
She captioned the adorable mother-daughter pic, "#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying (actually Daddy's sobbing)."
Keeping his cool for the big day, Mark shared a post of his own, which read, "2 down... 1 to go...."
