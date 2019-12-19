Inside Brad Pitt's Birthday Celebration With His Kids

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 10:00 AM
Happy birthday, Brad Pitt
The actor turned 56 years old on Wednesday.
"Brad spent the day at his home in Hollywood....His younger kids stopped by for a visit," an eyewitness said, noting the children stayed for a bit before leaving with their bodyguard to go "straight back to Angelina [Jolie]'s house."
A source previously told E! News the celebrity will also "spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A."
"He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve," the insider said at the time. "It's the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants."
While the insider said all six children—Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), Knox (11) and Vivienne (11)—are invited to celebrate the holidays with Pitt, the source also said "probably only the three youngest will go."
Pitt shares the children with Jolie. The two A-listers filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage. After some back and forth, the stars reached a custody agreement in 2018. They were also declared legally single this year.
Fifty-five was certainly a big year for Pitt. Not only did he star in films like Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Ad Astra, but he also produced a number of projects and received both Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.
"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," he told GQ Australia earlier this year. "But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game—not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters—I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all."
