Inside Brad Pitt's Birthday Celebration With His Kids

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt

The actor turned 56 years old on Wednesday.

"Brad spent the day at his home in Hollywood....His younger kids stopped by for a visit," an eyewitness said, noting the children stayed for a bit before leaving with their bodyguard to go "straight back to Angelina [Jolie]'s house."

A source previously told E! News the celebrity will also "spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A."

"He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve," the insider said at the time. "It's the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants."