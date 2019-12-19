Longtime The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Vicki Gunvalson lost her orange in season 14 and at the reunion her "has-been" feelings were on full display.

Vicki, who has been with the show since the beginning, appeared in season 14 as a "friend" to the main cast which included Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter. At Real Housewives reunions, the main cast is seated on couches with host Andy Cohen, while "friends" of the show generally appear for a shortened amount of time. Vicki, who calls herself the OG of the OC, was not happy.

"You know what? They made me wait. And every hour I waited while they're out there filming makes me feel like a has-been," Vicki told her fiancé Steve Lodge.