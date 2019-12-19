Survivor is doing something unprecedented for season 40. No, it's not the same type of first-time vents like those that occurred in season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols, but season 40 will have a cast full of past winners.

For Survivor: Winners at War, the CBS reality show is bringing back 20 past winners to battle it out for an even bigger prize: $2 million. Among the cast are Survivor: Island of the Idols mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor: Africa's Ethan Zohn and Boston Rob's wife, Amber Mariano.

"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," Ethan said in the trailer for the new season. "It is a miracle that I am sitting here today."

"Coming back out here, I can feel my blood starting to rise," Parvati Shallow said.