Marc Anthony's Yacht Catches Fire and Capsizes in Miami

Some news on Wednesday didn't sound so sweet forMarc Anthony.

According to a Miami-Dade Fire Department spokesperson, authorities from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a yacht fire around 7:30 p.m. at the marina on Watson Island, where fireboats found the yacht engulfed in flames. Per the spokesperson, crews worked to put out the fire and with other responding agencies to stop the fire from spreading to nearby docked boats. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

As his rep confirmed to E! News, the yacht belonged to the Grammy-winning performer, who was not on board at the time. According to the fire department spokesperson, there were two crew members on board, but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries.

In photos and video shared by the Miami-Dade Fire Department, Anthony's yacht did not go unscathed, with flames visibly engulfing the top levels and the boat capsizing as nearby boats shot water at the flames. According to footage tweeted by a Miami-based reporter, the yacht eventually turned completely on its side and was submerged.