by kelli boyle | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 6:42 AM
Woah, woah, woah. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer just dropped!
Netflix released the first trailer for the highly anticipated To All The Boys I Loved Before sequel on Thursday, and it's sure to hit you right in the rom-com feels.
In it, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo make their glorious return as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, starting off with the adorable couple gussied up on a fancy dinner date.
As Condor says to her beau, "This is my first date." Centineo corrects her, noting, "We've gone out on a bunch of dates." Reminding him of their fake relationship that turned into a real one, Condor then says, "Yeah, but those weren't real."
The trailer then quickly cuts to the pair walking from the tree where they signed their relationship contract in the first film to the track where Lara Jean first crashed into Peter. Ah, memories. That's when Centineo gives her a silver locket and says, "I figured this would be the place to give you this, because this is where it all started."
Yes, it's as sweet as it sounds.
The clip then jumps through a bunch of the pair's dates, including a trip to the carnival and a romantic night consisting of floating lanterns emblazoned with their initials.
At one point, Centineo is heard making an earnest promise to Condor. "I promise I am not going to break your heart," he assures. As Condor responds, "I promise not to break your heart."
The sequel's synopsis, however, isn't so sure.
As a description from Netflix obtained by E! News reads, "It's a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter—her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine's Day—she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self."
Something else she'll need to figure out is how to get the letters her little sister sent to her other crushes back. That's where Jordan Fisher comes in.
In the trailer's final scene, Lara Jean and her former crush John Ambrose share a flirty moment when reminiscing about middle school, and it spells trouble.
As the synopsis continues, "But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, enters her life again, she must rely on herself more than ever as she's confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?"
Fans will have to wait for that answer until the film drops on Feb. 12.
