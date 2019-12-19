Why Charlize Theron Thinks Marvel Fans Will Like Bombshell

What do Bombshell and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in common? Just ask Charlize Theron!

On Wednesday, she stopped by The Late Show to talk about the movie, which tells the story of the downfall of FOX News mogul Roger Ailes. Because the scandal took place in 2016 before the #MeToo Movement and creation of the Time's Up Foundation, Charlize considered it to be somewhat of an origin story—something she joked MCU fans can all get behind.

"I sometimes refer to it as an origin story," she told host Stephen Colbert. "You know, hopefully Marvel folks will just go to see it because they hear ‘origin story.'"

All kidding aside, the Oscar winner explained that it's place in the timeline of sexual harassment reform is what made her want to tell the story. "I think we forget, now that we've just lived in this time for the last two years that, when Gretchen Carlson stepped forward with this lawsuit at FOX against Roger Ailes, there really was no movement," Charlize said. "There was no Time's Up, there was no #MeToo. This was before Harvey Weinstein, before all of the numerous stories that we know now."