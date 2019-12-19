Dua Lipa’s 13-Year-Old Self Was a "Massive" 50 Cent Fan

This is about to blow your mind.

On Wednesday, Dua Lipa stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that she was a "massive" 50 Cent fan back in the day. Crediting her love of hip-hop with growing up in Kosovo, the 24-year-old said that the "Candy Shop" rapper was one of the many hip-hop artists her 13-year-old self admired.

"My first ever show I went to was Method Man and Redman," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was 13. Well, we were…basically, in Kosovo, people only really listen to hip-hop. Going to the Method Man-Redman show was kind of my first introduction to Wu-Tang [Clan]. And then when I went to my second show, which was 50 Cent, I then I read the book, watched the movie, learned all the words. I went fully prepared. Massive 50 Cent fan."

Despite her epic first concerts, the Grammy-nominated artist explained that, at the time, Kosovo wasn't a hot spot for popular artists.