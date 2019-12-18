Survivor had a lot to talk about during the reunion portion of its season 39 finale.

This was a season that got fully overshadowed by the inappropriate behavior of one man and the way that behavior was used in the game, and how the show did or did not respond to the situation, and Jeff Probst was ready to lay it all out on the table as much as he could

After announcing the winner and covering a few game-related moments, Jeff explained that the show's producers and executives "intended to do the right thing" when it came to complaints of Dan Spilo's inappropriate touching of other players.

"But in the months that have passed we have learned so much about what we could have and should have done instead, and if this happened today, we would handle it much differently," he said.

He then sat down with Kellee Kim, who had complained about Dan from the beginning, giving her a chance to share her thoughts or vent or whatever she needed to do, after he told her "You were right."

"You were right to speak up. You were right to step forward, despite a lot of risk, and to speak your truth, and I want to acknowledge and apologize for your pain. You didn't ask for it, and you didn't deserve it," he told her, giving her the floor.