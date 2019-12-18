Who Won Survivor: Island of the Idols?

Despite everything that has happened this season of Survivor, someone still had to win.

It's no surprise in the end that it ended up being Tommy Sheehan, a solid player throughout the season.

Tonight's finale began where last week left off, with the final five learning that Dan Spilo had been removed from the game for an undisclosed incident. It was a dramatic moment for about two seconds until Dean, Janet, Noura, Tommy, and Lauren then all took a trip to the Island of the Idols together, quickly forgetting about the Dan situation.

Sandra and Rob then left the castaways behind on their island with one last test to pass. Tommy first seemed like he was going to get there, finding a series of clues starting with a half-cracked coconut. Inside the coconut was just a color, and since he's colorblind, he let Dean in on his secret, somehow thinking Dean would help him instead of just taking it for himself, which is what Dean did. Because duh.