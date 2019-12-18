Only three singers remain on The Masked Singer.

Tonight, they will all be unmasked, including the Flamingo, who's been a frontrunner since the very beginning. The current prevailing guess is Adrienne Bailon, former member of the Cheetah Girls, and current Youtuber and cohost of The Real. But Ken Jeong has another, much more Fergalicious idea in an exclusive clip from the finale.

He's even got his detective glasses on and ready to whip them off in order to present his very legit, not-at-all flimsy guess that it's "Fergie Fergalicious Ferguson" masquerading as the Flamingo.

We all joke, but it could really be anyone under there, including Fergie, probably.