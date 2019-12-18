Harry Styles is shinin'.

While the 25-year-old star is making a musical splash with his newly released second studio album, Fine Line, the One Direction alum just gave fans more music to their ears with a cover of Lizzo's hit, "Juice."

On Wednesday, the performer took the mic in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in London to perform the track—and may we say, he killed it.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to find the cover and gush over it. "Is there anything that Harry can't sing ?!" one fan wondered. "This is the best cover harry has ever done fight me," another quipped in the YouTube comment section.

It seems some got a kick out of hearing Styles perform the lyrics, including the song's signature riffs like, "No, I'm not a snack at all...baby, I'm a whole damn meal."