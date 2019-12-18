The Best Bits of the Bachelor Season 24 Bios

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 5:06 PM
ABC
It's the best time of year to be a Bachelor franchise fan, or maybe one of many of the best times of the year.
Yesterday, ABC released the names, ages, jobs, photos, and delightful bios of all the women competing for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor this season, and thus we have spent far too long scouring all of those bios for the best fun facts, weirdest histories, and most confusing inclusions that these 30 new women have to offer us.
Sure, a good chunk (probably the best chunk) will be gone before we've barely learned their name or learned to distinguish their face from all the other faces, but for now, anything is possible and anyone could be Pilot Pete's future wife, or at least his future windmill lover.
We'll start with our obsession: Katrina, a 28 year-old pro sports dancer who was told by her mother that her biological clock is ticking and she better settle down soon. Then, we learn that Katrina's best friend is her hairless cat Jasmine. Katrina takes Jasmine to birthday parties, she takes her shopping, and they often watch TV together. That third thing is normal-ish. Those other things are not places that cats tend to belong. We just hope Katrina also brings Jasmine onto The Bachelor.
Another fave is Avonlea, a woman who appears to have been named after the fictional setting of Anne of Green Gables. She grew up on a ranch and thought everyone had cows at their house until she was 13. She loves to thank her cows for their work after milking them, and is also a certified scuba diver.
Savannah, a 27 year-old realtor, loves to sit on her porch and feed turtles, which is why she refers to herself as "The Turtle Princess," and Jenna, a 22 year-old nursing student, has a pet goldfish named George who gives her advice.
Three women are flight attendants, but for once, only two share a name: Victoria.
See our full gallery of all the contestants for all our favorite bits of all the bios, and be sure to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, January 6 on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?