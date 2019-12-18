How Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Rekindled Their Private Romance

In the game of dating, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are hoping to win big once again.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted attending the Philadelphia 76ers player's game, some pop culture fans couldn't help but wonder where this relationship stands.

According to a source, these two are seeing each other again and giving their romance a second try.

"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings," a source shared with E! News. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can."

And before you think this is a one-sided relationship, we're here to set the record straight. According to our insider, Ben really enjoys spending time with Kendall amid a jam-packed season that takes him across the country.