Either way, she's calling the shots now. It's been nearly two months since the former star of MTV's Teen Mom 2 walked away from husband David Eason and the life they'd built on "The Land" their home in North Carolina. Accusing him of domestic abuse, she wrote in her request to obtain a temporary restraining order that "because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being."

Now settled with her youngest kids, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley (her 10-year-old son Jace remains with her mom Barbara Evans) in a new Nashville home, the 28-year-old is celebrating her first birthday away from the man she spent the last four years of her life with. And birthday wishes or not, she's already feeling pretty blessed.

"Being away from David has made her life a lot easier," an insider tells E! News. The owner of JE cosmetics is lining up future projects, has enrolled her kids in school and is keying in on some self-care, continues the insider. "She is really taking care of herself in ways she wasn't before. All the stress and the fighting was taking a toll on her and on the kids."