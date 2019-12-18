The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 14 finale was heated on more counts than one.

RHOC veteran Tamra Judge was in rare and fighting form during Vicki Gunvalson's engagement party, which ultimately set the stage for a booze-induced screaming match turned walkout tangentially involving Gina Kirschenheiter.

"I'm the worst one to control my alcohol," Judge said lightly in a clip from the RHOC After Show Tuesday night, noting a self-described lack of "boundaries." Sitting opposite her during the post-episode sit-down, Kirschenheiter recounts the onscreen confrontation.

"I'm pretty sure I pulled you out of a bush this year," she reminded her co-star.

And cut to: Tamra, tipsy, teary-eyed and shouting at Gina outside Vicki's engagement gathering. Though Kelly Dodd's attendance was clearly the source of her frustration (due to her communication with former RHOC personality Alexis Bellino's ex-husband Jim Bellino, who's leveraging an expensive defamation case against Tamra), Judge unleashed her upset on Kirschenheiter after a brief interaction with Dodd ended with her storming out of the venue.