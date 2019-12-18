This Harry Potter Reunion Is the Ultimate Christmas Present

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 10:28 AM

Christmas came a little early! 

The Harry Potter cast reunions are the gift that keeps on giving. This year, Emma Watson treated fans to a special surprise when she posted a cute photo of her and some of her old co-stars from the legendary film franchise. The actress was photographed with Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch

"Merry Christmas from us," she wrote alongside the picture. Over the years Emma and the rest of the cast has stayed close. Popping up at each other's performances and supporting the work that they're all doing in the industry, so it's always lovely to see them spreading some Christmas cheer. 

Emma, who is currently starring in the new film Little Women, also posted pics of another reunion she had with Tom back in September. The pair was photographed casually playing the guitar together, and fans were delighted to see their sweet reunion. 

Harry Potter & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Evanna, Tom and Rupert Grint also got together this summer for a fun performance as well. The group reunited for a Harry Potter event to promote an exclusive preview of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Here's to hoping the new year will bring many more reunions! 

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

