by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 10:00 AM
Meet Stacy. Her feet are almost, literally, killing her. And in the above exclusive sneak peek, Stacy consults with My Feet Are Killing Me's Dr. Ebonie Vincent to help stave off the life-threatening scar on her foot that previously almost killed her from infection.
Now, it's up to Dr. Ebonie to come up with a procedure that will not only save Stacy's life, but also heal her foot.
The clip above features podiatric medical conditions and procedures involved with treating them. Due to the graphic nature, viewer discretion is advised.
"I have never seen anything like this before," Dr. Ebonie says in the exclusive sneak peek. She's not quite sure what she's dealing with yet, but she gets down into it, examining the lump the size of a small egg.
"I'm at the point where it won't heal. I've had several doctors suggest or talk about amputation, which I don't want to do," Stacy explains. "I don't want to lose my foot."
Dr. Vincent doesn't want to consider an amputation just yet considering how much function Stacy still has.
"In my opinion, you can heal this," Dr. Ebonie tells her.
Now, she wants to remove the growth and do an amnion skin graft, a skin graft made from stem cells. Stacy's been battling the keloid scar for 20 years. "If this doesn't work, I don't know how long until this open wound could kill me," Stacy says.
Along with Dr. Ebonie, My Feet Are Killing Me features Dr. Brad Schaeffer and follows the two podiatrists as they embark on healing extreme and unusual foot conditions.
"It was clear, following the debut of Dr. Pimple Popper, that our audience was craving even more powerful and heartwarming stories of medical transformation," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "With My Feet Are Killing Me, we're beyond excited for viewers to fall in love with Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad, who are tops in their field as well as exceedingly compassionate caregivers to their desperate patients. As with all series in TLC's popular medical genre, we bring viewers along on emotional rollercoaster journeys through to their uplifting conclusions."
My Feet Are Killing Me premieres Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. on TLC right after the return of Dr. Pimple Popper.
