Congratulations are in order! The Bachelor's Britt Nilsson is pregnant with her first child.

The former reality show contestant revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Jeremy Byrne will be welcoming their first child in 2020. Nilsson competed on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015 and was almost The Bachelorette herself, but she ultimately lost the spot to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The happy news came on Dec. 14 when the 32-year-old shared a video announcement on her YouTube channel. She dropped the news about the video on her Instagram with a selfie of her and Byrne (who got married in 2017) excitedly holding up a pregnancy test.

As she wrote in the caption, "Pure JOY! We have an announcement, video link in profile!!!"

The video itself shows Nilsson and Byrne's real-time reaction to the pregnancy test results. As she says in the clip, "I can't believe it. It just didn't seem real. I didn't think it could be. I thought I just had a late period!"