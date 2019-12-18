Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 6:04 AM
Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Martha Stewart has a few words for Antoni Porowski.
The 78-year-old lifestyle guru called out the 35-year-old Queer Eye star after he didn't tag her in a few photos on Instagram.
Earlier this week, the Netflix show's culinary expert posted pictures of himself visiting Stewart's horse stables and cuddling with her dogs. But when he didn't give her the small shout-out, Stewart decided to address the issue directly.
"Dear Antoni: This is @marthastewart48. You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir and Crème Brulee. We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!!" she wrote in the comments section underneath one of his snaps. "You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!"
Porowski later tagged Stewart and apologized for not doing so earlier.
"Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your Insta right this time), apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos [Empress] Chin, Emperor Han, Bete Noir, and cuddle monster Crème Brulee," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "They deserve recognition also I re-watch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit. *Also @moll_doll23 would've wacked me across the head if I posted said forbidden scenes."
It looks like he won't make that mistake again.
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?