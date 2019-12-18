by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 5:07 AM
The Voice season 17 crowned its new winner on Tuesday, and John Legend decided to celebrate the major moment by inviting his fellow judges over for a dinner party. There was just one problem: Chrissy Teigen didn't know the party was in honor of the finale.
"I didn't know tonight was The Voice finale," she tweeted. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really f--king mad because I didn't make a f--king FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f--k does this? U don't win The Voice then eat short ribs."
While she admitted this party problem "sounds dumb," she said "this is VERY John."
"I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s--t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'No, it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck."
Still, she also suggested preparing a meal for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani came with a bit of pressure.
"If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house," she added.
In case there were any doubts about how she truly felt, Teigen shared a message exchange between her and Legend.
"Lol I'm serious I'm laughing but I'm f--king pissed," she tweeted, later adding: "IT IS THEIR SHOW FINALE. Why does he not know how to be extra?"
Some followers took these tweets as an indication that Legend's team member Katie Kadan had won the competition and accused the cookbook author of spoiling the ending.
"No, if they're all coming that means the winner is coming," she clarified. "I hope it's John ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him."
However, it was Kelly Clarkson's team member Jake Hoot who ended up winning the competition.
Did he win??? It’s not even on here right now jesus christ tell me who won. Why do I have to find out this way— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019
Legend later apologized for stressing his spouse out and tweeted he was "working on a solution."
"Thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it's been handled," she replied, later noting that the solution was "let's order ice cream."
He also tried to help by ordering a cake for the celebration; however, Teigen had already purchased about five.
omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some fucking hero pic.twitter.com/qBywpGo3Mb— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019
To be clear, Teigen knew her guests were coming but didn't know the dinner party was in honor of the finale.
We had a dinner party. There was cake! Merry Christmas and happy Voice finale to all!
However, if the picture is any indication, it looks like everyone had a great time.
