The Voice season 17 crowned its new winner on Tuesday, and John Legend decided to celebrate the major moment by inviting his fellow judges over for a dinner party. There was just one problem: Chrissy Teigen didn't know the party was in honor of the finale.

"I didn't know tonight was The Voice finale," she tweeted. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really f--king mad because I didn't make a f--king FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f--k does this? U don't win The Voice then eat short ribs."

While she admitted this party problem "sounds dumb," she said "this is VERY John."

"I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s--t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'No, it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck."

Still, she also suggested preparing a meal for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani came with a bit of pressure.

"If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house," she added.